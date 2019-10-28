Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,650,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 38,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,875,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,900,000 after purchasing an additional 296,471 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in AT&T by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 9,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 66,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.27.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $36.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

