Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 194,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 110,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

IJS opened at $153.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.72 and a 1-year high of $158.11.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5807 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

