TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,605 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $41,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMTD. Citigroup cut TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.36.

AMTD traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.06. 63,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,843,236. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

