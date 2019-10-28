TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMTD. Citigroup downgraded TD Ameritrade from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on TD Ameritrade from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point set a $58.00 price target on TD Ameritrade and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of AMTD stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $39.27. 55,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,843,236. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 235.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,624,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 568.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after acquiring an additional 893,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after acquiring an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 455,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 36.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 955,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,705,000 after acquiring an additional 254,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.