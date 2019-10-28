TE Connectivity (TEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TEL opened at $94.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cross Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.06.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $11,620,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,316 shares in the company, valued at $27,118,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $3,469,399.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,850 shares of company stock worth $17,595,727. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

