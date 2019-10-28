Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,858 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $118,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $179.52. 2,704,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,456,339. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.87.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.