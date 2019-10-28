Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,137,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 103,997 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $56,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.19. 576,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,661,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68. The company has a market cap of $196.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

