Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 150,305 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comcast were worth $49,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 199,687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 70.8% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,114 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 7.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 720,272 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Comcast by 60.1% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 41,345 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.58. 525,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,283,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.