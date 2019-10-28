TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.40 to $29.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.23.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.93. 6,170,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,440. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 51,884 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 71.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 180,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 75,338 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 195.0% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 339,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 224,500 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $2,581,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $377,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

