TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

FTI stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $28.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

