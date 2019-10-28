Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Up to $20.72

Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.18, but opened at $20.72. Tenaris shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 3,163,986 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Tenaris by 10.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,212,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tenaris by 65.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,241,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,516 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tenaris by 6.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,597,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,041,000 after purchasing an additional 94,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 85.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,489,000 after purchasing an additional 658,600 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 836.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 997,608 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

