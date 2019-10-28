Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,678,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 71.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $324.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.81.

TSLA opened at $328.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.49 and its 200 day moving average is $234.37. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.47, for a total transaction of $36,370.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,942.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson acquired 360 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.71 per share, for a total transaction of $79,815.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,815.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 450 shares of company stock worth $109,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

