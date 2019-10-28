Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Set at $396.00 by Argus

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a $396.00 target price by stock analysts at Argus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $324.00 target price on the stock. Nord/LB set a $195.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Tesla from $224.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.79.

TSLA stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $379.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.49 and a 200 day moving average of $234.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson bought 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.71 per share, with a total value of $79,815.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 360 shares in the company, valued at $79,815.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 450 shares of company stock valued at $109,271. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

