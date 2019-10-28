TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) is scheduled to release its Q2 2020 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $131.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.22. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TESS. ValuEngine downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, SVP Charles Kriete sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $59,389.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

