Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.64. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

TCBI stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $2,689,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 55.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 57.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.9% during the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

