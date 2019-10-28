Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 73.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 87.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 8.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 3.8% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

NYSE:TXT opened at $47.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.15. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. Textron’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

