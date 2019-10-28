The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $891,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 283.6% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $53.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,133.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,306,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,937.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,743,806 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.