The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $891,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 283.6% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO opened at $53.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,133.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,306,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,937.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,743,806 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.