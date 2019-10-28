The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Buys $27,275.00 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at $324,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lisa Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00.

KO stock opened at $53.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

