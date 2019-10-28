THEKEY Market Capitalization Achieves $9.63 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and $54,297.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, LBank, Bit-Z and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,245,839,774 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, LBank, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

