Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $319.00 at Robert W. Baird

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $319.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.45.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $296.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45. The company has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,670,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,007,455,000 after acquiring an additional 378,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,139,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,033,477,000 after acquiring an additional 395,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,559,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,045,404,000 after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $877,186,000 after acquiring an additional 555,802 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

