Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Reaches $13.53 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $13.53 million and $2.07 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

