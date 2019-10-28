Thomas P. Gilligan Sells 4,250 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Stock

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total value of $2,422,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $579.99. 202,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $358.17 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $417,367,000 after buying an additional 901,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 465,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,425,000 after acquiring an additional 81,536 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 101,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after acquiring an additional 72,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after acquiring an additional 69,322 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.76.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

