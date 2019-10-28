ThoreCoin (THR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $152,456.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for about $1,775.42 or 0.18953232 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $153.90 million and $152,456.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00211948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.01473636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00113991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.