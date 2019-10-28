Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TIF. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.16.

TIF opened at $98.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.22. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $117.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,086,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,696,000 after purchasing an additional 214,139 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,920,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

