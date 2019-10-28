Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.05.

Shares of TIF traded up $30.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.90. 18,199,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,136. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,486,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,780,000 after buying an additional 3,901,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 468.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,130,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,129,000 after buying an additional 2,579,697 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $179,739,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,752,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,031,000 after buying an additional 1,652,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,447,000 after buying an additional 997,309 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

