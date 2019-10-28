TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.25, approximately 672,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 163,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOPS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TOP SHIPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of TOP SHIPS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOP SHIPS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) by 800.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 126,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of TOP SHIPS worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TOP SHIPS

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

