TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of TORC Oil and Gas stock opened at C$3.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.06. TORC Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of C$3.03 and a 12 month high of C$5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.19 million and a P/E ratio of 47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$152.91 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TORC Oil and Gas will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Laurentian cut their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.28.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

