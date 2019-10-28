Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.85. Torstar shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Torstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $61.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44.

About Torstar (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

