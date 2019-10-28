TradeLink Capital LLC Invests $372,000 in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. RPM International makes up about 2.6% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on RPM International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Group upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:RPM traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.08. 491,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,427. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $63.51. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.14%.

In other RPM International news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $834,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $419,515.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,123.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

