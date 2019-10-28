TradeLink Capital LLC Invests $516,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Visa makes up about 3.6% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.84. 4,908,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,456,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.06. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $187.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $349.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.04.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

