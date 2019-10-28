Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Travelzoo an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TZOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $25,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,369. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 42,184 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 535,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 45,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,348. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Travelzoo had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Travelzoo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

