Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRIL. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of TRIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. 124,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,483. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.21.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.42% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

