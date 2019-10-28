True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $509.23 million and a P/E ratio of 9.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.55. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$7.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.64.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Monday, August 12th.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

