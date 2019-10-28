Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 1,352 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,774,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,076,000 after purchasing an additional 528,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,872,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,621,000 after acquiring an additional 187,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,284,000 after acquiring an additional 387,948 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 253,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 852,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter.

BSCN stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $21.43.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

