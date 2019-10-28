Trust Co. of Vermont Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 51.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 22.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 49.9% in the third quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 150,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $3,067,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.97.

WMB opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.41%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen W. Bergstrom acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,645.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

