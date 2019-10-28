Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP opened at $93.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cfra set a $100.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. B. Riley set a $120.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Longbow Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

