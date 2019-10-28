Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Separately, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Shares of TUFN opened at $17.02 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,589,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $5,632,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,764,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

