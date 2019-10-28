Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 122.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,920. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

