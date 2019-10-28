Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,767 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,767 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 262.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 67.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $30,181.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 10,120 shares in the company, valued at $433,237.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.73. 36,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,196. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $45.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $513.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

