Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,595 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 14.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,640,000 after buying an additional 536,513 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 23.4% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,294,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,288,000 after buying an additional 434,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,844,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,703,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,729,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,893,000 after buying an additional 117,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fortinet by 71.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,280,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after buying an additional 534,070 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.90.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $3,125,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338,989 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,210.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,856,560. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,178. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

