Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,616,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 81.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,183.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 113,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 484.9% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 58,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 48,438 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,909,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,293 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.15. 984,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,499. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

