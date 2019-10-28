Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 4,150.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 74,500.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Twitter by 77.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 55.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of Twitter to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cascend Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $351,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $725,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,921 shares of company stock worth $4,002,540. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $30.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

