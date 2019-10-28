Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given Buy Rating at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $35.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Twitter to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 8,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $350,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 9,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $406,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,540. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Twitter by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 84,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Twitter by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,278,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after buying an additional 255,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.