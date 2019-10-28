Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWTR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Aegis lowered Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.45.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $330,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $185,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,921 shares of company stock worth $4,002,540 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 74,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Twitter by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 4,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

