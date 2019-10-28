Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 537.7% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.84, for a total value of $647,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,489.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,804.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,704 shares of company stock worth $32,713,354. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $260.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 0.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.78.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

