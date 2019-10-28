Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TYME. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of TYME stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 2,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,397. Tyme Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $162.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $2,140,400 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 77.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

