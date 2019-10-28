UBS Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €54.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.11 ($74.55).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €49.03 ($57.01) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €52.98. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a one year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

