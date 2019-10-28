UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CTEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 174 ($2.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 176.30 ($2.30).

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 180.65 ($2.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 191.15 ($2.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 178.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.15.

In related news, insider Karim Bitar sold 215,235 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30), for a total value of £378,813.60 ($494,987.06).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

