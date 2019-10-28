UBS Group Reiterates “$147.00” Price Target for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSY. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hershey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.57.

NYSE HSY traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.15. 1,376,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,491. Hershey has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.07.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

In related news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,736,811.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $582,617.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,761 shares in the company, valued at $23,985,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,009 shares of company stock worth $7,549,872 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Hershey by 145.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,718,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 60.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,240,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 34,749.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,780,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,920,000 after acquiring an additional 537,363 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 236.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 689,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,368,000 after purchasing an additional 484,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

