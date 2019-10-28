Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Udg Healthcare PLC (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, 20,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,676% from the average session volume of 1,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Udg Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08.

Udg Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UDHCF)

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

